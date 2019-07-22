Residents upset about large potholes on Chandler Mountain in St. Clair Co.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - When you are driving down the road, the last thing you want to do is hit a large pothole. Well, that’s exactly what residents on Chandler Mountain are currently dealing with.
We drove through the area on Monday and we couldn’t even count the number of potholes on Loop Road. There are just too many.
The video above shows us driving through the area. You can see the station car just bouncing up and down because there was no way to avoid hitting all the holes. In some areas, the potholes are so bad that you basically have to drive off the side of the road just to get through.
We stopped by Smith Tomato, which is on Loop Road. One of the owners, Chad Smith, said this is a big problem since they have a lot of people coming in from all over to buy their produce.
He said this is especially a problem when it is raining so you can’t tell how deep the hole is and when it is dark. Smith said they use big trucks to transport their fruit and hitting all of those potholes can damage the produce, therefore costing them money.
“There is a lot of bad places in the road. You have to stop and let people pass you just so you can swerve over to get around up here without messing up vehicles or blowing out tires or things like that,” said Smith. “We actually had a tractor tire blow out on one of our tractors trying to fix a spot.”
People who live in the area said the county is planning on coming out and filling those potholes, but they say that isn’t enough and the road needs to be repaved.
We reached out to the county, who said they are aware of the potholes and they will be working to fix them.
They have several roads on Chandler Mountain they will be working on this summer. They will be taking some of the roads back down to dirt and then repaving, as well as fixing some potholes.
Loop Road will have leveling and portions repaved this summer.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.