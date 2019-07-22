Phillip Davis Foundation running low on funds after violent year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent increase in injured officers has caused one local charity to run low on funds.
The Phillip Davis Foundation is adding more fundraisers so they can continue their mission. The organization is named in honor of Pelham officer Phillip Davis. Davis was fatally shot during a traffic stop.
So far this year the organization has already handed out more money to families than they did all of last year. The Phillip Davis Foundation was there last week to help the families involved in the Birmingham police officer shooting.
When a tragedy like this hits a family, the foundation wants them to be able to either be there for the officer during recovery, or grieve without thinking about how they’re going to pay their bills.
Amy Davis is related to Phillip Davis and sits on the Board of Directors for the organization.
“We would like to not have to sit down and say well is this need is so much worse than the other. It would be so much better if we could just provide support for all of those in need,” she explains.
They have a fundraiser coming up at the Siluria Brewery in alabaster on August 2. You can also find out ways to help here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.