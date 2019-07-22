$600 million settlement in Equifax data breach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a big settlement - some $600 million from Equifax. The deal was reached with attorneys general across the United States.
In fact, a coalition of 50 attorneys general across the country banned together to force the credit rating company to compensate those consumers potentially harmed by the data breach.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and other state prosecutors all called Equifax irresponsible for the letting personal information open for identity theft. We are talking social security numbers, names, addresses, and date of birth all for the taking.
Equifax has agreed to several steps, including making it easier for consumers to freeze and thaw their credit and dispute wrong information on credit reports.
To receive email updates regarding the launch of the Equifax Settlement Breach online registry, consumers can sign up online by clicking here.
Consumers can also call 1-833-759-2982 for more information.
