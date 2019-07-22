LawCall
UPDATE: Man found not guilty of aggravated child abuse, sexual torture of Chilton Co. toddler

Shawn Averett has been found not guilty of aggravated child abuse and sexual torture of toddler in Chilton Co.(Chilton Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - A Chilton County jury has found a man not guilty of aggravated child abuse and sexual torture of a child.

Jemison Police charged Shawn Wesley Averett in July of 2019.

Court documents show a jury trial started April 12, 2022 and ended on April 14, 2022. Jurors returned verdicts of not guilty of Aggravated Child Abuse and not guilty of Sexual Torture as charged in the 2-count indictment.

Jemison authorities were notified by Shelby Hospital that the child was in their care with head injuries.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.

