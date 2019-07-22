Making mermaids in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Unicorns and mermaids have been considered mythical creatures for a good story in a fairy tale, but now experiencing the life of a mermaid is simple opportunity.
Scuba Ventures is sponsoring Mermaid Camps at Blue Water Park in Pelham.
“It’s so cool to be swimming in a mermaid tail,” said Mckenzie Cavin, the head instructor of the mermaid camp. “I was in Las Vegas and I met some mermaids in one of the shows and I said how cool it would be to bring this to Alabama.”
Campers are being taught to swim in the mermaid tail and how to do tricks. Classes meet five days a week for a 2-3 hours at a time.
The camp is held at Blue Water Park, which is located at 100 Industrial Park Drive. The water park’s phone number is 205-663-7428. ScubaVentures is also one of the partners and can be reached at 205-822-2121. Check out the camp on social media on Instagram @scubaventuresmermaid and on Facebook ScubaVentures Mermaid Classes.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.