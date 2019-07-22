How to stay safe when lightning strikes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are still recovering after they were hit by lightning at Smith Lake over the weekend.
Investigators say they were trying to get back to their car when they were struck.
So how can you keep you and your family safe if you get caught in a summer storm?
Try and remember the 30-30 rule. If you see lightning and hear thunder within 30 seconds of each other, it's a threat.
Also wait 30 minutes till after you hear the last clap of thunder before you go back outside.
"You may be out on a boat and you may be doing the best you can to get in, and that's really all you can do. But, be weather aware. And if you think it's going to lightning, if it's thundering, the clouds are getting dark, something is not just right, you need to head for cover. And try to get there as soon as possible," said Rusty Lowe, an EMS instructor.
A sturdy building will provide you the most protection. If you do get caught outside, keep in mind, lightning a lot of times goes to the highest object.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.