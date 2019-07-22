Grant helps local organization continue helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assult

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 1.5 million dollar grant from Governor Ivey’s office will help SafeHouse of Shelby County continue assisting victims of sexual or domestic violence.
SafeHouse of Shelby County provides a safe place for victims of abuse to escape. The organization also provides the tools victims need right after an attack to make sure their attacker is brought to justice.
The organization will use the grant to continue providing forensic examinations, crisis counseling, emergency shelter, and assistance in navigating the complex court system.
