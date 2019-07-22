Gas station shooting, ensuing chase injures 2 in B’ham

Birmingham police were called to the scene of a shooting at the Kangaroo Express Monday morning. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | July 22, 2019 at 9:47 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 9:54 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting at the Kangaroo Express on Pinson Valley Parkway.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams says an altercation escalated between two groups that work together and a woman shot another woman in the leg. The shooting happened near the gas pumps and the suspect fled down Valley Crest Road.

Sgt. Williams says a relative of the victim followed the car the suspect was in and the two vehicles collided and wrecked off Valley Crest Road. The suspect then fled in a third vehicle. Sgt. Williams says they have identified the suspect.

The shooting victim and a man in one of the wrecked vehicles were transported to the hospital. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing.

