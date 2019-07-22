Friends of Birmingham teacher raising money to help search efforts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends of Birmingham teacher Kelsey Starling are raising money to help with the search efforts.
While the Alabama Law Enforcement agency says there will still be some search efforts, it will no longer have people going out every day.
Starling has been missing since a boating accident that happened on July 4.
The gofundme page has already exceeded it’s goal of $20,000 in just a few days. A description on the page says all the money will go towards the search.
“The money raised will be given to The Smith Lake Task Force to pay for the expenses of search and recovery teams to continue to devote their time and efforts until our sweet and precious friend is located.”
