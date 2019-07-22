FIRST ALERT: Chance of rain, storms increase for Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our morning with a dry sweep on radar and and temps in the low 70s. Our morning temps are close to normal, and our projected highs should be pretty close to the norm as well, in the low 90s.
Look for variably cloudy skies this afternoon and a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and early evening, with stronger storms closer to the Tennessee state line. Look for highs today near 91.
Tuesday looks to be our stormiest day of the week. We are going with a 70 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Severe storms are not expected at this time.
The sunshine is expected back in our forecast by Wednesday. Look for mostly clear skies on Hump Day through the end of the workweek, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
Look for isolated, heat-activated showers to return to the forecast this weekend, but highs should remain in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
Have a happy Monday!
