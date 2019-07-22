City moves forward after Tuscaloosa city councilman quits

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Late last week, a Tuscaloosa city councilman resigned. We’re learning more about the next steps the city will take to fill his spot.
As of last Wednesday, District 4 no longer has a city representative in office.
Matt Calderone gave up his council seat after he said he bought a home for him and his growing family outside of District 4. Now, the city of Tuscaloosa is looking at having a special election sometime in October, which is in the 90-120 day period since Calderone called it quits.
The mayor explained how the seat will be filled if the unusual scenario of no one running for the spot occurs.
“Well at that point, but once we got into one year the council would then appoint someone to the position. But I would imagine, based already on what I’m hearing, there will be several candidates going for the position,” said Mayor Walt Maddox.
A city spokesperson said the proposed date for the special election is Oct. 8.
