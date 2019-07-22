Birmingham Urban League set to open two Opportunity Centers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Urban League is creating two new centers to cut down on crime and give people the skills needed to succeed in the workforce.
They’re called Opportunity Centers, which will be located at New Hope Baptist Church and South Park SDA.
Kids 12 to 18 can get tutoring. Adults can complete their GED.
Local professionals will also touch on financial coaching.
The Urban League said these centers are opportunities for the community to step up.
“I’m very concerned that there’s too much of an emphasis on law enforcement, and not as much of an emphasis on providing or addressing the underlying issue,” said Urban League CEO William Barnes. “We know this is going to be a slow and steady process, but I also believe that the resources aren’t necessarily being deployed, or have been deployed, in the past in this way.”
The centers will open in late August.
It’s free and will be open three days a week.
For more information and how you can volunteer as a mentor, click here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.