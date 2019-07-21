Tuscaloosa teen shot in the face while walking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 18-year-old male was walking in Tuscaloosa, Saturday afternoon, when he was shot in the face by an unknown suspect.
The incident happened around 4 p.m.
The victim stated to police that he was walking from one location to another when an unknown person began shooting at him. The victim was shot in the face and ran to an ABC store at 3420 Mcfarland Blvd for help.
He was treated at DCH medical Center and his injuries are non-life threatening.
