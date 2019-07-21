Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today we will likely see less rain coverage than the showers and thunderstorms which popped up Saturday. Drier air will spread into East Alabama by afternoon and only widely scattered showers are likely there while better rain coverage is likely across West and Northwest Alabama.
The ridge of high pressure will serve to limit cloud growth and accompanying thunderstorms and the air in the east will contain less moisture with Monday’s conditions much the same meaning greater coverage and frequency of rain and thunderstorms will remain west of I-65 and again the greatest rain coverage will come in Northwest Alabama.
By Monday night the much anticipated cold front will approach the northwest providing a focusing area for more showers and thunderstorms during the overnight hours through sunrise Tuesday. The rain and thunderstorms will spread south and east through Tuesday afternoon with rainfall chances diminishing behind the front. Conditions become much drier Wednesday and Thursday with rain pushing into Southeast Alabama as the cold front stalls and becomes stationary.
A return flow of moisture will begin by Friday, however, and with the warm, southerly winds returning so will the rain chances by Friday and heading into next weekend. Keep an eye to the sky and your WBRC FOX6 First Alert Weather App handy today and seek safe shelter should a thunderstorm approach your area and keep looking forward to a brief drop in humidity as mid-week approaches!)
