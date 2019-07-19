No school supplies needed for Hillcrest students, as residents help

STRAWBERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - As students get ready to head back to school, many parents will head to the school supplies aisle.
But not the parents of Hillcrest students.
For the third year now, Hillcrest Schools will not require students to purchase any supplies. Superintendent Greg Crabtree said through the Stuff the Bus Program, the school is able to fully provide supplies for the students.
“That program has grown to the point of three years ago we started supplying all of the students’ needs," said Crabtree. "Backpacks, every supply. They show up for school, and everything is here.”
Crabtree said that teachers have already purchased supplies for their students.
The Parent Teacher Student Committee, teachers, and community members all contribute to help out the students and their families.
“We’re one of the higher poverty areas in the state, and every way that we can help parents, they really appreciate it," said Crabtree. "We just have so many volunteers that make this happen.”
The school’s Stuff the Bus will be on Saturday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Strawberry intersection.
