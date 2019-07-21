Man catches thief stealing package from porch, wants help identifying the person

BELVIEW HEIGHTS, Ala. (WBRC) - Porch pirates strike again, this time in Belview Heights.
Joseph Penick has lived on 41st street in for 12 years and in all that time, he’s said he’s never had anyone steal from him.
“The guy ran up the steps, took my package, and took off running,” said Penick.
It happened Tuesday afternoon and Penicks home surveillance cameras were rolling.
“It makes me and my wife very nervous because my wife was in the house at the time,” said Penick.
The person in the video appears to be a minor. He wore a blue shirt and black pants. The package was stolen within minutes of being delieved by UPS, according to Penick, who also said there was a second person involved as a look-out.
“He delivered the package at 5:08, 5:10, my package was gone,” Penick explained.
Penick says other cameras caught the pair casing his home after watching the delivery driver leave the package on the porch.
“They walked by and looked up at the house. They walked to the end of the street and then came back,” said Penick.
Inside the box was a $90 helmet Penick planned to use with his new ATV.
Although upset, Penick wondered, "what-if".
“I start thinking about this teenager, young kid, doing something like this in broad daylight. It kind of made me afraid. I was afraid for him as well because what if I had came to that door,” Penick asked.
Penick has filed a police report and plans to unite neighbors to fight back against criminals.
“Hopefully, we can have a discussion where we can get more people in this neighborhood to install some security cameras, to make this a better neighborhood than what it is,” Penick said.
Under federal law stealing mail, of any kind, is considered a class *c* felony and if caught, the penalty is up to 10 years in prison.
If you recognize the person in the video call Birmingham police.
