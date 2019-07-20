Saturday Morning Weather

Forecast models continue indicating a slight shift in the weather pattern next week as a strong ridge of high pressure builds to the west and an area of low pressure building south from Eastern Canada extending as far south as the Gulf Coast. A cold front will approach the area Monday bringing another increase in rain chances through Wednesday. The front is forecast to pass through the state Wednesday night then stall along the Gulf Coast Thursday. The forecast for the second half of the week is dependent on the exact location of the front and should it continue farther south than currently expected the weather pattern shift could continue into the end of the work-week.