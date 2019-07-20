Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Slow moving thunderstorms with heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding on Saturday. Poor drainage and low-lying areas will be the most susceptible. Today and tomorrow we will see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms across Central Alabama which will lead to slightly lower afternoon temperatures although highs will still be around 90-degrees.
Tomorrow the better rain chances shift to the south and west as the upper level disturbance which will help spawn the rain areas will shift farther west.
Forecast models continue indicating a slight shift in the weather pattern next week as a strong ridge of high pressure builds to the west and an area of low pressure building south from Eastern Canada extending as far south as the Gulf Coast. A cold front will approach the area Monday bringing another increase in rain chances through Wednesday. The front is forecast to pass through the state Wednesday night then stall along the Gulf Coast Thursday. The forecast for the second half of the week is dependent on the exact location of the front and should it continue farther south than currently expected the weather pattern shift could continue into the end of the work-week.
The good news is The Severe Threat should be limited during the afternoons through mid-week although rain and thunderstorms which may produce some gusty winds may still occur. The rain chances will be driven farther south and east by Wednesday as some drier air finally arrives across Central Alabama. The weather pattern does promise temperatures which will generally be below normal for at least Thursday and Friday with accompanying lower rain chances. By now, any relief from the heat and humidity, however short lived, will be welcome across all of Central Alabama.
