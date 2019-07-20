New JCSO team targets high-crime areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of Sheriff Mark Pettway’s first items of business, was a team to target areas dealing with burglaries, break-ins and drugs. And they say it has surpassed expectations.
“The acronym is SNET, it stands for Sheriff’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team,” says Captain David Agee.
It’s a new, specialized unit of the JeffCo Sheriff’s office, deployed to certain high-crime areas to give crime fighting a bit of a boost.
“If we have a rise in car break-ins, or a neighborhood that’s being burglarized, any shift, day shift, evening shift, night shift, we can sit on that neighborhood until that burglar is caught.” Agee says.
The team is only two months old. In May alone, they made 69 felony arrests, seized over $16,000 in drug money and shut down 15 drug houses.
“The amount of drugs we’re taking out of circulation is incredible to see. I mean, they’re not getting these drugs back and somebody’s going to jail about them, but this is a lot of drugs, you know?”
Agee says the real driving force behind the new initiative is the tips they get from neighbors.
“They live there, they know and they want and deserve enforcement, so at least someone to look into it. Sometimes it’s not credible, but it deserves to be looked into.”
We asked about the recent shooting death and other violent crimes in Center Point. Agee says crime can pop up anywhere and they’re dealing with it the best they can and continue to work with mayors in all their municipalities.
