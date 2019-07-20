Huntsville’s Rage Room allows you to shatter stress

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -If you have some pent-up frustrations about work, traffic or maybe even relationships- there's a place for you to de-stress in Huntsville.
Rage Room allows you to come in, break things and leave a little more relaxed.
“People book appointments through our Facebook page or they call in. We set up whatever session they bought. We let them break everything and then we clean it up,” said Adrian Ortiz)
It opened in April on South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville and people from across the southeast have visited to destroy stuff and relieve stress. Johnny Henderson came for a group outing with his coworkers
“About six of us came out and we just saw the opportunity to have some fun and do something different that’s new to the area, or at least new to us. We came out and they set it up for us. We filled out the waivers and all that. Then, we just had a blast,” Henderson said.
You can pick things like baseball bats, crowbars and mallets to swing and then get to breaking all the different items they have set up like bottles and plates.
Guests can pay more to destroy specialty items.
There’s different packages to choose from. Rage Room even does gender reveals.
“It’s just something new for Huntsville and we also have people coming from different area. It’s something different,” Ortiz added.
It’s located at 11565 Memorial Parkway Southwest.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.