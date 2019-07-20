Authorities locate missing Bibb Co. woman

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have located a missing 52-year-old woman from Bibb County.
Monica Mitchell from Duncanville had been seen in the area of the Oakmulgee National Forest Tuesday driving a 4-door Volkswagen Jetta. Mitchell’s car was found Wednesday in the forest.
Search parties found Mitchell in the Oakmulgee National Forest. According to authorities, she has been found alive, but her condition has not been disclosed at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
