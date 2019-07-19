Which localities are participating in the 2019 Alabama sales tax holiday?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The school year is right around the corner, its is time to start back-to-school shopping.
With costs often quickly adding up, the state of Alabama is offering some financial relief with its 14th annual back-to-school sales tax holiday. It begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and runs until Sunday at midnight.
You can view a full list of items that are included in the holiday by clicking here, but it is important to note which localities are not participating in the event.
You can click here to view the entire list of counties and municipalities that are participating. If your town or county is not listed, it is not participating.
