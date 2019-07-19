Weaver mayor proposes corporate donors pay for splash pad

WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC) - An east Alabama mayor has an unusual plan to bring a splash pad to his city.
Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis wants to add a splash pad to his city’s park. His unusual plan, however, would not involve taxpayer money.
Willis says he'd like to get a splash pad, similar to the ones in nearby Anniston, Gadsden, Glencoe and Pell City, with the help of private companies.
He says running the splash pad wouldn't cost much, either, since the city has its own water system and a lifeguard wouldn't be needed.
“The estimate that I have right now now, turnkey, is $70,000, which is a doable number. So if I could get some of the bigger corporations to get involved and get behind this project, I think we can make it happen and not have to use any taxpayer money at all,” Willis said.
Willis says he's even open to contributing companies putting their corporate logos on the design. He showed several possible designs on his Facebook profile.
Willis says it’s a natural fit since the Chief Ladiga bicycle trail runs right through the park and the city is missing opportunities by not capitalizing on it.
