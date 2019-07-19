Shooting on River Road in Shelby Co. under investigation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Helena man is charged with first-degree assault following a shooting.
Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting on Thursday just after 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of River Road. When deputies got to the scene, they found a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound as well as blunt force trauma. The victim was airlifted to a hospital.
Deputies learned there was a verbal argument between the victim and the suspect who knew each other, which escalated to the suspect shooting the victim.
Samuel Fred Guy, 59, is in the Shelby County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.
