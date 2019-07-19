After 15 days, search for Kelsey Starling suspended indefinitely

(Source: Credit: WBRC viewer/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | July 19, 2019 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 5:07 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has suspended the search for 26-year-old Kelsey Starling indefinitely.

Starling has been missing since July Fourth weekend when she was thrown from a boat on Smith Lake.

According to authorities, there are still search operations planned for the future, but ALEA will no longer conduct searches on a daily basis. ALEA troopers will search the area while out on regular boat patrols and ALEA aviation will conduct aerial searches periodically.

