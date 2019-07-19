Officer Stafford shooting: A look at the timeline

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham police officer was shot while in the line of duty on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were responding to an armed robbery call when the incident occurred and the shootout that ensued left the suspect dead.
WBRC returned to the crime scene Thursday to retrace the steps officers took after Wednesday’s deadly shooting.
There was a massive perimeter, set up by police, spanning several city blocks.
“The suspect fired from multiple locations, so we have multiple, mini crime scenes within a very large crime scene,” says Chief Smith.
The incident started at Family Supermarket at 23rd and 6th Avenue. Officers responded to a robbery in progress. The suspect took off toward the heart of town. Officers called in backup and ran after the suspect.
“Our officers confronted the suspect. When they went to approach, an officer-involved shooting occurred as the suspect fired multiple rounds at our officers,” says Chief Smith.
We don’t know the exact route that was taken but we do know shots were fired. Officer Cullen Stafford was shot multiple times and the suspect was ultimately shot and killed by police by some nearby bushes. There is still evidence of a crime scene, not far from where this all started.
Chief Patrick Smith reiterated last night that his officers are specifically trained for these types of incidents and that they will go on doing their jobs.
“I’d like to tell the public that the Birmingham Police Department is out here working for you. We’re going to do everything we can to make this city safe.”
Stafford has gone through many surgeries and will go through many more before he is fully recovered. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has since taken over the investigation.
