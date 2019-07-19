New mentor program for students with disabilities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is offering a new mentor program for incoming students who have a disability.
It pairs new students with current students who have similar abilities.
It’s being put together by students with Delta Alpha Pi, an academic honor society for UAB students who have disabilities.
The mentors and new students will work together, to make sure the newcomers learn about the campus, clubs, and organizations.
"I think it’s really important for people in the disability community to connect with one another, so that they have someone to lean on, that understands what they’re going through,” said Molly Clay, Delta Alpha Pi.
"To learn how to navigate your life in higher education with a disability is a lot. So, it definitely is an adjustment and I think this mentoring program can definitely make the difference for someone’s success in college,” said Abby Thompson, Delta Alpha Pi.
