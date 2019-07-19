New Birmingham police officers not deterred by shooting of Officer Stafford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More police officers are hitting the streets of Birmingham after 31 graduated police academy on Friday. The numbers are important to increase a police presence on the streets, but this comes two days after the worst fear of any family member of police officer became reality.
The officers were told how they are needed to bring peace to Birmingham streets and stop crime. All were aware of the shooting of Officer Cullen Stafford who was shot five to seven times during a robbery call Wednesday. He faces several surgeries.
Despite that, none of the officers WBRC spoke with Friday said this caused any second thoughts about their calling and new career. Instead, many believe it will drive them even more.
“I think like everybody else, it brought our class even closer. We were already close. I really believe we showed the strength of the city and the strength of the Birmingham Police Department,” Officer Antwan Duncan said.
“It just assured me the training I received has prepared me for the streets. Made me want to go out more diligent and help our community,” said Officer Michele Dick.
Chief Patrick Smith addressed police cadets this week on the day of the shooting. Smith told them what they are facing and the dangers of the job. Smith reminded them this is why they train.
