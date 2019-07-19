Homeowner: Driver left after wrecking into Tuscaloosa home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is bewildered Friday morning after he says a driver wrecked into his home then drove away.
The incident happened in the 1400 block of 21st Ave. East around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
Buddy Caudill said he and his wife were asleep when the car hit their home. He thought it was an explosion. He says by the time he got outside, the vehicle had left the scene.
Damage includes a large home along the bottom of Caudill’s home and the air conditioning unit being destroyed. Fortunately for the homeowners, the gas valve was not struck by the driver.
Caudill says repairs are a concerned. He and his wife are retired and live on a fixed income.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.