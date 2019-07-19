Fireworks victim hoping to raise awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tony Norris says he has shot fireworks off dozen of times, however it was just one mistake that left him with permanent damage.
Among other injuries, Norris says he lost a thumb because of an accident on July 4th.
A mortar tube tipped over and Norris ran over to try and turn it up right. While he had it in his hand it exploded.
He’s telling his story now in hopes of raising awareness about the seriousness of fireworks and the damage they can potentially cause.
"You can fix property and you can fix collateral damage type things. But you can’t fix a thumb once it’s gone,” said Norris. "I feel very fortunate that it didn’t like explode in my face. You know it could have been way worse. You know it could have took my eyesight.”
