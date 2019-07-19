Expect several opportunities for rain this weekend

RARE JULY COLD FRONT Our weather models continue to hint at the possibility of a rare cold front moving into the Southeast Tuesday and Wednesday. The GFS or American model has the front pushing completely through the state and giving us dry and cooler conditions by next Wednesday and Thursday. The European shows the front stalling just south of I-20 giving the southern half of Alabama showers Wednesday and Thursday. We are going with higher rain chances Monday night into Tuesday with mostly dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances at 20% or less. Expect highs next week to stay in the 80s with overnight lows possibly cooling down into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday morning. If the GFS model verifies, temperatures could trend cooler. This forecast will likely change between now and then, so we encourage you to stay up to date with the WBRC First Alert Weather Team.