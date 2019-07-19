Expect several opportunities for rain this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid-70s. We are dealing with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, and most of us are remaining dry. We are watching a disturbance developing in North and South Carolina today that will help spark up showers and storms across our area this afternoon and evening. Best chance for rain today will be along and south of I-59. Storms that form today could become strong with gusty winds up to 40 mph, small hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Temperatures this afternoon will remain hot with highs in the low 90s.
FIRST ALERT: Today will likely be our last big day of seeing heat. Our temperatures will likely feel comfortable compared to most of the country. Over 105 million people from the Plains, the Midwest and even in the Mid-Atlantic are under excessive heat warnings where it feels like temperatures could exceed 110 degrees. While our feels-like temperatures will likely feel like it is in the triple digits, it will likely fall just short of hitting heat advisory criteria.
NEXT BIG THING: The disturbance producing showers and storms today will be closer to Alabama and produce numerous showers and storms on Saturday. Rain chance will go up to 70 percent. With extra clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely remain below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The disturbance will move to our west on Sunday with the best coverage for storms staying in West and North Alabama. Rain chances look to lower a little Sunday at 40-50 percent.
RARE JULY COLD FRONT Our weather models continue to hint at the possibility of a rare cold front moving into the Southeast Tuesday and Wednesday. The GFS or American model has the front pushing completely through the state and giving us dry and cooler conditions by next Wednesday and Thursday. The European shows the front stalling just south of I-20 giving the southern half of Alabama showers Wednesday and Thursday. We are going with higher rain chances Monday night into Tuesday with mostly dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances at 20% or less. Expect highs next week to stay in the 80s with overnight lows possibly cooling down into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday morning. If the GFS model verifies, temperatures could trend cooler. This forecast will likely change between now and then, so we encourage you to stay up to date with the WBRC First Alert Weather Team.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL The models are showing rainfall totals up to 1-2 inches through next Thursday. With drought conditions developing across the state, this should help us out a little and hopefully shrink the moderate drought that has developed in parts of Shelby, Chilton and Coosa counties.
