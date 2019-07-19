The dangers of police work

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violence in Jefferson County this week, shows just how dangerous it is to be a police officer in this age.
One Birmingham officer was shot and wounded Wednesday night. That incident was just one of three officer involved shootings in Jefferson County in the same night.
"We have to up our game. Bad guys are better armed than ever. We have to be better armed than ever. We have to be better protected than ever," said Lt. Daniel Reid, Pleasant Grove Police.
That is the reality police officers live with, day by day, minute by minute, and even second by second.
It’s been the reality for Reid for over 25 years.
How much more dangerous has it gotten in that time?
“It’s exponentially more dangerous now. I mean everybody is armed,” said Reid.
Don’t misunderstand him. He’s not looking to infringe on second amendment rights or someone’s right to defend themselves.
“But there are so many people out that don’t need to have guns, that shouldn’t have guns,” he said. “They just steal them out of cars. They break into a gun store.”
Reid says there are many situations where police face unknown dangers. A traffic stop or a domestic situation are sometimes very dangerous.
Most officers wear bulletproof vests all the time. In higher risk situations, they upgrade to thicker ones.
However, it’s not just when they’re shot at, like Officer Cullen Stafford was on Wednesday night, that makes the job so dangerous.
In fact, as of July 1st, FBI stats show there were just as many accidental line of duty deaths this year, as there were deaths at the hands of bad guys.
Accidental deaths include things like an officer being hit by a car when they are making a traffic stop or when they are helping a stranded motorist.
"The next few minutes could be your last. It’s a dangerous job,” Reid said.
