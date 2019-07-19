City announces next steps, after environmental assessment at Fire Station 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham has announced plans to address the results of a comprehensive environmental study at Fire Station 27.
City employees at Fire Station 27, have expressed health concerns about mold, asbestosis and other building hazards. The fire station, located at 401 Huffman Road, has been closed since last month.
On Friday, Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin met with members of the fire station to discuss the results of the building assessment, conducted by Birmingham-based, Bhate Environmental Associates, Inc. and the steps that will follow.
Lab results indicate "Indoor air was not significantly affected by the presence of the asbestos-containing building materials or the air exchange between the bays.”
Bhate provided the city with a list of recommendations, that included replacing ceiling tiles and a regularly scheduled deep cleaning of the station. The city will also take the following additional steps before reopening the building:
- Removal and replacement of floor tiles
- Removal of HVAC tape on duct above the ceiling
- Replacement of damaged ceiling tiles
- Installation of a hood for the gas stove
- Ventilation systems in Bay 1 and Bay 2 will be updated as necessary
- The city will coordinate an initial deep cleaning
- Fire command staff will ensure that deep cleaning of the floors is part of routine cleaning at all fire stations
- Dormitory 2 will become a storage room only
