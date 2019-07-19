Chef Ron’s Famous Italian Sausage, Peppers and Onion Hero

INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons olive oil
8 Hot or Sweet Italian sausages
1 medium onion, sliced thin
1 small clove garlic, minced
2 red peppers, seeded & sliced
1 green pepper, seeded & sliced
4 ounces marinara sauce
salt & pepper (to taste or optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. In a large skillet, heat oil and fry sausages on all sides until browned.
2. Drain off excess fat and cut into ¼ inch slices.
3. Add the onions, garlic, peppers, marinara sauce, salt and pepper.
4. Cover and cook on low heat for 20 minutes or until peppers and onion are tender.
5. Serve as a main meal with a pasta side dish, or on Italian bread as a hero sandwich.
