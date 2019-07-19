Birmingham PD graduation class largest to date

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a big day for the Birmingham Police Department Friday as the department graduated its largest class to date adding 31 new police officers.
Chief Patrick Smith said they are getting close to the numbers they need to bring down crime in the city. They are not there yet, but they are starting to get more police officers out to patrol Birmingham neighborhoods in hopes of cutting down on the constant threat of gun violence.
Friday’s graduating class was 31. That’s the largest graduating class so far for Birmingham’s Police Academy. The next class should be even bigger with 42. There will be three graduating classes this year and four next year.
Chief Smith says he has a budget for over 900. With this class, they are now at 838. Smith says when he got to Birmingham he quickly realized the city needed more officers to bring down crime.
“When I arrived here, I let you know the city was under policed. We didn’t have enough officers. We were not meeting attrition. We were falling behind,” Smith said.
Chief Smith said more officers is critical to his crime fighting plan to cut gun violence, but he would also add it’s not the only thing. Other ideas such as technology and community relations will have to play major roles.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.