Alabama picked to win SEC by media; Preseason All-SEC teams released
Alabama head coach Nick Saban (Source: Jacques Doucet/Gray Media)
By Brandon Miller | July 19, 2019 at 12:08 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 12:11 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Media members among the Southeastern Conference overwhelmingly expect Alabama to remain the king of the conference this fall.

A conference champion and preseason All-SEC teams were picked during this week’s SEC Media Days, and the Crimson Tide were a popular pick in both.

Alabama received 203 votes to be crowned SEC champion, while Georgia was second with 49 votes. LSU was picked to finish second in the West and Auburn fourth. Georgia received 1,789 votes for the Bulldogs winning the East, while Florida was second with 1,499 points.

Along with being voted as having the best team, the Crimson Tide set a record with 12 players selected to the preseason first team, breaking their previous record of 10 set in 2017.

Auburn had eight players selected among the three offensive, defensive and special teams. You can view the teams in their entirety below.

While Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the SEC this fall, media members have found difficulties predicting the champion. Only seven times since 1992 has the future conference champion been predicted correctly.

2019 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Second-Team

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB Lamical Perine, Florida

WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL Damien Lewis, LSU

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Third-Team

QB Joe Burrow, LSU

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

Second-Team

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB David Reese II, Florida

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Third-Team

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky

DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team

P Tommy Townsend, Florida

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida

Third-Team

P Arryn Siposs, Auburn

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

* - Indicates a tie

