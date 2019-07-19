Active shooter drill in Etowah County a response to Parkland, Fla. shooting

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An active shooter drill happened in Etowah County Friday, but this one was a little different.
A number of police officers from various agencies joined teachers, who came in during their summer break, for a drill at Southside Elementary School.
This time, however, they practiced what happens if an officer is the only one at the scene.
Several Southside and Gadsden police officers went to a nationwide class on that process.
That original, nationwide class was inspired by the Parkland school shooting in Florida, and controversy over the actions of an officer who was first on the scene.
“We’ve gotten more out of the team concepts and into the individual training of the officer, let’s just say an SRO, for instance, will be at the school by himself, and he needs to be able or she needs to be able to take care of any issues that come up, until other officers arrive on the scene,” says Sgt. Jay Freeman of the Southside Police Department.
"I'm very appreciative of our teachers who are here in summertime, on their off time, to go through some of these drills as well," said Etowah County School Superintendent Alan Cosby, who was on the scene to watch the officers and teachers go through their paces.
In addition to Southside and Gadsden police, Glencoe and the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office had personnel there as well.
It’s also unusual for training to take place at an elementary school. Drills are usually held at high schools because elementary students might be sensitive to the realistic training.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.