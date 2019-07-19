Absolutely Alabama: Bellingrath, Biscuits, Brides and Heroes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week we’re off to the coast and we plan to stop and smell the roses and the azaleas when we get to one of our state’s true treasures, Bellingrath Gardens and Home.
Then, we’re back in Birmingham for biscuits, biscuit leather purses that is, so we’ll get a chance to smell the leather as well, Biscuit Leather Company.
We swing open The Vault and tell you the story of a True American Hero who’s using what he learned in The Military to help other Veterans HDC HuntStore and Gunsmithing.
And Here Come The Brides! By the thousands as they find their way from around the world to a wedding dress maker Heidi Elnora who happens to be Absolutely Alabama.
