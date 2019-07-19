AATC: Pozole

Pozole
Ingredients:
1 qt chicken stock
1 can Rotel diced tomatoes
1 can hominy
1 bell pepper, diced
1 onion, diced
1 Tbsp cumin
1 Tbsp chili powder
Salt and pepper to taste
1 avocado, sliced
1 handful cilantro
1 lime
Directions:
Cook onions, peppers and garlic in olive oil. Add wet ingredients and bring to a boil. Add dry ingredients and lower heat. Simmer for 10 minutes. Garnish with cilantro, avocado and lime juice. Serve with grilled cheese sandwich or tortillas. Enjoy!
