AATC: Pozole

By WBRC Staff | July 19, 2019 at 1:18 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 1:18 PM

Pozole

Ingredients:

1 qt chicken stock

1 can Rotel diced tomatoes

1 can hominy

1 bell pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

1 Tbsp cumin

1 Tbsp chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 avocado, sliced

1 handful cilantro

1 lime

Directions:

Cook onions, peppers and garlic in olive oil. Add wet ingredients and bring to a boil. Add dry ingredients and lower heat. Simmer for 10 minutes. Garnish with cilantro, avocado and lime juice. Serve with grilled cheese sandwich or tortillas. Enjoy!

