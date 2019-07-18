Wet pattern shaping up for weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It is a very muggy and warm start to the day with many locations starting out in the mid-70s. We are watching a batch of showers in parts of North Alabama that has produced a flash flood warning just to the north of Winston and Cullman counties. This batch of rain will continue to move to the south and slowly dissipate with time. With daytime heating, we do expect widely scattered showers and storms to form after 12 p.m. Rain chance this afternoon around 30 percent. Storms will still be possible even late in the evening hours. We will remain hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid-90s. Feels-like temperatures will likely climb into the triple digits. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening, plan on a small rain chance early in the game. Temperatures cooling into the 80s.