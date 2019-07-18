Wet pattern shaping up for weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It is a very muggy and warm start to the day with many locations starting out in the mid-70s. We are watching a batch of showers in parts of North Alabama that has produced a flash flood warning just to the north of Winston and Cullman counties. This batch of rain will continue to move to the south and slowly dissipate with time. With daytime heating, we do expect widely scattered showers and storms to form after 12 p.m. Rain chance this afternoon around 30 percent. Storms will still be possible even late in the evening hours. We will remain hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid-90s. Feels-like temperatures will likely climb into the triple digits. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening, plan on a small rain chance early in the game. Temperatures cooling into the 80s.
FIRST ALERT: We want to give everyone a first alert for increasing rain chances starting tomorrow and continuing into the first half of next week. For the next few days, an upper level disturbance to our east will make its way into Alabama sparking up additional showers and storms. Rain chances Friday into Saturday around 50-70 percent. By early next week, a rare July cold front will try to move into the Southeast enhancing our rain chances around 60 percent.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL: The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting 1-3 inches of rain possible for North and Central Alabama over the next seven days. With abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions in play, this will definitely help us out a little.
COOLING DOWN: With increasing rain chances and higher cloud cover, temperatures will likely trend below average for most of next week. Highs could remain in the mid to upper 80s starting Sunday. A cold front will try to move into Central Alabama by Tuesday night possible cooling our temperatures down. Still way too early to know for sure if a cold front will make it this far south. If it does, we could be waking up with low temperatures in the low to mid-60s and highs in the low to mid-80s Wednesday into Thursday. If this happens, it will feel great with lower humidity.
