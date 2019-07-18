Vanderbilt WR honors family because of Katrina

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly 14 years since Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, but there is not a day goes by since that Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb does not think about his home.
As the senior takes part in SEC Media Days 2019, he takes his turn in the spotlight wearing a Parrish pin from his community of St. Bernard Development.
“My mom and dad were raised their, it is home,” said Lipscomb. “I just wanted to do something special for the area and my family and this is what I chose to do.”
Lipscomb is the top returning receiver for the Commodores in 2019. Last season as a junior, he caught 87 passes for 916 yards and 9 touchdown’s.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.