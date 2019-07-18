US Attorney speaks at law enforcement graduation ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Jay Town, US Attorney for Alabama’s northern district, was the guest speaker at Thursday’s law enforcement graduation ceremony in Tuscaloosa.
More than two dozen men and women completed 12 weeks of intense training to graduate from the Alabama Peace Officer's Standards and Training Commission.
Town said that these officers are now “men and women of the badge.”
"It was an honor to be among law enforcement, but especially the gratitude we should have for anyone that decides to raise their right hand and serve their community as a member of law enforcement,” Town explained.
Most of the 27 officers who graduated will serve in departments throughout west Alabama.
