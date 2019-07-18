Tuscaloosa County mother in jail, accused of murdering her child

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County woman is in jail after she is accused of killing her own child.
Authorities arrested Temika Carter Wednesday following her indictment by a Tuscaloosa County grand jury.
An investigation started back in December when her 14-month-old baby boy, Tedarrius Ryce, was rushed to the hospital. Doctors say he had no brain activity. He died two days later.
Investigators say there’s evidence he was suffering severe head trauma at the time from an incident that happened in the 400 block of 8th Avenue in Holt.
“In April, the medical examiner reported to us the cause of death was severe trauma and it was indeed a homicide,” according to Capt. Gary Hood with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.
Carter is charged with child abuse and aggravated murder. She’s being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
