Piedmont businessman installs free food pantry behind shop

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - People struggling to put food on the table have some extra help in Piedmont.
Danny Freeman installed a cabinet in an alley behind the building that houses his cabinet shop and his wife’s antique shop. It’s located on Center Avenue South.
The cabinet holds donated food, ranging from soups, to Pringles, to Kellogg’s Special K cereal, to Gerber’s baby food. It’s only rule, according to Freeman, is “If you need it, take it, if you have it, leave it.”
Freeman said a friend saw an article online about a similar setup in Scotland and that gave him the idea to do it in Piedmont. Thursday, he says, he came into work and found the pantry nearly empty except for one can of soup. It had been full the night before. By around lunchtime Thursday, someone had filled it up again. “If you’ve got a little extra, please leave it. If you need it please take it. It’s just that simple,” Freeman tells WBRC. "We put it in the back here so then nobody will have to worry about people seeing them, if they’re in need. So just, come and get it, or come and leave it.”
Freeman installed the pantry last week. He said a friend donated the cabinet and he built the stoop and the small awning.
He’s considering the idea of installing a couple of others in Piedmont.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.