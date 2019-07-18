Piedmont businessman installs free food pantry behind shop

Freeman said a friend saw an article online about a similar setup in Scotland and that gave him the idea to do it in Piedmont. Thursday, he says, he came into work and found the pantry nearly empty except for one can of soup. It had been full the night before. By around lunchtime Thursday, someone had filled it up again. “If you’ve got a little extra, please leave it. If you need it please take it. It’s just that simple,” Freeman tells WBRC. "We put it in the back here so then nobody will have to worry about people seeing them, if they’re in need. So just, come and get it, or come and leave it.”