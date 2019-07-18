3 officer-involved shootings in JeffCo on Wednesday night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA is investigating three officer-involved shootings in Jefferson County that all happened Wednesday night.
The three shootings are unrelated.
A Birmingham officer is recovering at UAB Hospital after being shot multiple times responding to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 500 block of 23rd Street North early Wednesday night. Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at officers while police were trying to apprehend him. The suspect was killed during a gunfire exchange with officers.
The injured Birmingham officer has been identified as Cullen Stafford.
A second officer-involved shooting in Birmingham happened several hours later at 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of 9th Ave. S. A patrolling officer in the area discovered what appeared to be a shootout between two parties.
Police say the officer returned fire and was not injured. One person was injured, police say, but it is unclear who fired the shot that injured the person.
Shortly after the second officer-involved shooting in Birmingham, officers in Gardendale responded to a call of shots fired on Mount Olive Road near the rear entrance of Gardendale Baptist Church at 11 p.m.
Police say the responding officer found four people standing outside a vehicle, with one person holding a firearm. The officer told the individual to drop the weapon but suspects got into the vehicle and attempted to flee, nearly hitting the officer as they drove away.
Authorities say the officer fired one shot, striking the driver, who wrecked about 200 feet from the initial scene. One suspect faces charges of resisting arrest. It is unclear what charges could be pending for the other suspects.
We will provide more information on each incident when more details are released.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.