New technology to speed lines launches at BHM airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A secure identity company is launching their product aimed at reducing your wait time at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport on Thursday.
CLEAR offers travelers a way to get through security checkpoints faster so they can get the the gate and enjoy a little extra time ahead of their flight.
It’s a paid service that uses bio-metric technology including fingerprints and iris scans to identify travelers and help move them through security faster.
Membership is currently $15 per month and can be used at more than 60 airports, stadiums, and other locations nationwide.
The company will bring around 25 jobs to Birmingham because of the launch of the service.
