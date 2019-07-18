Miles College names new interim president

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Board of trustees at Miles College, names Bobbie Knight as the Interim President effective September 1.
The announcement comes after Dr. George French accepted a position as president of Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta Georgia.
Ms. Knight is graduate of the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa and the Birmingham School of Law. She is also a graduate of Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management Executive Leadership Program.
The Board of Trustees will soon be hiring an executive search firm and appointing a search committee to find the college’s next president.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.