Miles College names new interim president

Miles College names new interim president
By WBRC Staff | July 18, 2019 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 5:39 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Board of trustees at Miles College, names Bobbie Knight as the Interim President effective September 1.

The announcement comes after Dr. George French accepted a position as president of Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta Georgia.

Ms. Knight is graduate of the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa and the Birmingham School of Law. She is also a graduate of Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management Executive Leadership Program.

The Board of Trustees will soon be hiring an executive search firm and appointing a search committee to find the college’s next president.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.