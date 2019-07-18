Man, 27, arrested for impersonating police officer in Hoover neighborhood

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police say a man is in jail after he impersonated a police officer and pulled over a driver Wednesday night.
James Andrew Gray was taken into custody and is in the Hoover City Jail on a $5,000 bond. He will be taken to the Shelby County Jail later Thursday.
Hoover police received a report of someone in a black SUV trying to pull over drivers on Greystone Way near Castlehill Road.
Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate a vehicle matching that description. At 12:19 A.M., police received a call from a woman who stated someone in a black SUV pulled in behind her vehicle and activated flashing red and blue lights on Greystone Way. The SUV then pulled in front of her vehicle, forcing her to stop. She said a man got out of the vehicle and produced some type of badge. The victim was not certain that this was an actual police officer, so she drove away and called 911.
Responding officers located a black GMC Yukon with a male matching the description on Greystone Way near Linkside Drive. A red and blue dash light, three firearms, a D.E.A. hat, and three fake badges were located inside the vehicle.
Anyone who has information about this case or feels they may have been stopped by Gray, please contact Sergeant Reggie Parker at 205-739-7448.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.