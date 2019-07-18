Man, 27, arrested for impersonating police officer in Hoover neighborhood

Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate a vehicle matching that description. At 12:19 A.M., police received a call from a woman who stated someone in a black SUV pulled in behind her vehicle and activated flashing red and blue lights on Greystone Way. The SUV then pulled in front of her vehicle, forcing her to stop. She said a man got out of the vehicle and produced some type of badge. The victim was not certain that this was an actual police officer, so she drove away and called 911.