It’s all about the winning for Auburn’s Marlon Davidson
By Sheldon Haygood | July 18, 2019 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 3:27 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson returned for his senior season on the Plains for one reason, and one reason only - to win.

“I’m all about getting the W,” said Davidson. “I don’t care how we get the win just as long as we win and show everybody how good we can be and make Auburn fans happy.”

Davidson is considered one of the college football’s top defensive lineman following a junior season with 46 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

