Police release new details in hopes of finding suspect in Tuscaloosa road rage homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Authorities released new information in the murder case of Zakia Bibbs. Nearly two weeks ago, someone shot and killed her on the Interstate during a suspected road rage incident.
The 25-year-old mother was one of three people shot earlier this month while driving near mile marker 96 on I-20/59. Two others were wounded as well.
Thursday, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit released a description of the vehicle that may have been involved. The victims say the suspect’s car passed them and was stopping and slowing down in front of them in the left lane. They say there’s evidence two vehicles may have struck one another.
Authorities want body shops and people to be on the lookout for a black 2017-2018 Nissan Pathfinder.
"Investigators recovered evidence from the area and it does appear this vehicle may be damaged and or is missing parts from the passenger side of the vehicle,” Capt. Gary Hood explained.
Anyone with information about the vehicle that may have been involved with this case should call the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.
