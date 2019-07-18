Dog found with makeshift leg splint prompts animal cruelty investigation in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Limestone County where it could take four to six weeks for a dog to recover after emergency surgery due to improper care.
Dr. Robert Pitman says the dog, named Deniro, required surgery after he came in with a “makeshift splint” on one of his rear legs. Pitman believes the splint was on the dog for seven to 10 days, due to the smell and infection.
Deniro’s leg was in such bad shape, his paw was swollen and green in color. There were also maggots in his wound.
The splint, made from a stick, was on the lower part of his leg, but it was the upper part that was broken.
It is unclear who may have done this to the animal because he was brought in by animal control as a stray.
“I don’t know if a layperson did it, or a vet, but whoever did this, put this appliance on this dog, should be held accountable. That’s cruelty in the worst degree right there,” Pitman said.
Pitman says Deniro is undernourished, weighing 20 to 25 pounds lighter than he should at his age, which is less than a year old.
Pitman estimates the original injury may be because the animal was hit by a car.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.